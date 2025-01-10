Davis scores 27 as LIU downs Stonehill 70-60

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Malachi Davis had 27 points in LIU’s 70-60 victory over Stonehill on Friday night. Davis…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Malachi Davis had 27 points in LIU’s 70-60 victory over Stonehill on Friday night.

Davis went 12 of 18 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Sharks (7-11, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Terell Strickland went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Louie Semona finished with 17 points for the Skyhawks (9-9, 1-2). Chas Stinson added 14 points, four assists and two steals. Todd Brogna also put up 10 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. LIU visits Central Connecticut State and Stonehill plays Chicago State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

