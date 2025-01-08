Comer scores 19 in Evansville’s 69-51 win over Illinois State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 19 points as Evansville beat Illinois State 69-51 on Wednesday night. Comer also…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 19 points as Evansville beat Illinois State 69-51 on Wednesday night.

Comer also added five assists for the Purple Aces (6-10, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanner Cuff scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Cameron Haffner had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Redbirds (10-6, 2-3) were led by Malachi Poindexter, who recorded 14 points.

Evansville led 34-30 at halftime, with Haffner racking up nine points. Evansville pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half. Comer led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Evansville visits Drake and Illinois State hosts Northern Iowa.

