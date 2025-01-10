Clark scores 23 in Merrimack’s 66-65 win against Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half and Merrimack held off…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half and Merrimack held off Sacred Heart 66-65 on Friday.

Clark made two free throws with 3:21 left to give Merrimack a 66-57 lead.

Clark had five rebounds and five assists for the Warriors (7-8, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryan Etumnu scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 5 from the floor.

The Pioneers (6-9, 2-2) were led by Anquan Hill, who posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Thomas added 15 points and nine rebounds for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson also recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Sunday. Merrimack hosts Manhattan and Sacred Heart travels to play Mount St. Mary’s.

