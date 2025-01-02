Charleston secures 94-67 win against Hampton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 26 points to help Charleston defeat Hampton 94-67 on Thursday night. Boyd shot…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 26 points to help Charleston defeat Hampton 94-67 on Thursday night.

Boyd shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Cougars (11-3, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. AJ Smith shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Daniel Johnson finished with 22 points for the Pirates (8-6, 1-1). Hampton also got 14 points from George Beale. The loss snapped the Pirates’ five-game winning streak.

Charleston led 42-35 at halftime, with Brzovic racking up 14 points. Boyd scored 19 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

