Cent. Conn. St. takes on Chicago State following Lanpher’s 31-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-14, 3-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-19, 1-4 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Chicago State after Belle Lanpher scored 31 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-58 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Cougars have gone 1-8 in home games. Chicago State gives up 83.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 26.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 3-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 10.8 assists per game led by Meghan Kenefick averaging 2.2.

Chicago State averages 57.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 67.2 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 56.3 points per game, 27.2 fewer points than the 83.5 Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Blue Devils square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asha Walker averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. Aiyanna Culver is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dagny Slomack averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Lanpher is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

