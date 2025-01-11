Carlos Stewart Jr. scores 25 points in 2nd half to lead Santa Clara over San Francisco 77-54

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart Jr. scored all 25 of his points in the second half and Santa…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart Jr. scored all 25 of his points in the second half and Santa Clara beat San Francisco 77-54 on Saturday night.

Stewart was 0 of 3 from the field in the first half but hit five 3-pointers and finished 9-of-10 shooting in the second. He also had five rebounds and three steals for the Broncos (12-6, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Elijah Mahi shot 7 for 10 to add 17 points. Christoph Tilly finished with 10 points.

Malik Thomas finished with 19 points for the Dons (14-5, 4-2). Carlton Linguard Jr. added nine points and two blocks for San Francisco. Ryan Beasley also recorded eight points.

Tyeree Bryan scored five points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 28-21. Carlos Stewart Jr.’s 25-point second half helped Santa Clara close out the 23-point victory.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Santa Clara visits Loyola Marymount and San Francisco visits Pepperdine.

