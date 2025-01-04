Cal State Northridge earns 73-61 win over UC Davis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat UC Davis 73-61 on Saturday night.…

Adams also added seven rebounds for the Matadors (11-4, 3-1 Big West Conference). Mahmoud Fofana shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Keonte Jones had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Ty Johnson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (8-7, 2-2). UC Davis also got 11 points from Connor Sevilla. Nils Cooper had eight points.

