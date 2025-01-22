Butler hosts Creighton following Mogensen’s 21-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (15-3, 7-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (15-3, 7-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Butler after Molly Mogensen scored 21 points in Creighton’s 92-71 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Butler is fourth in the Big East with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Jaynes averaging 6.0.

The Bluejays are 7-0 in Big East play. Creighton averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Butler averages 65.4 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 64.7 Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.2 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 steals. Lily Carmody is averaging 8.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Morgan Maly is averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bluejays. Lauren Jensen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.