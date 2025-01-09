Brzovic scores 23, Charleston takes down Hofstra 67-61

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 23 points as Charleston beat Hofstra 67-61 on Thursday night. Brzovic also had…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 23 points as Charleston beat Hofstra 67-61 on Thursday night.

Brzovic also had 11 rebounds for the Cougars (13-3, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Derrin Boyd scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Pride (9-7, 1-2) were led by Jean Aranguren, who posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Hofstra also got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Graham.

Brzovic scored nine points in the first half and Charleston went into the break trailing 31-27. Charleston used a 10-0 second-half run to take the lead at 37-31 lead. Brzovic scored 14 second-half points.

