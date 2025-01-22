Boise State visits Clifford and Colorado State

Boise State Broncos (13-6, 5-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-7, 5-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (13-6, 5-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-7, 5-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Boise State after Nique Clifford scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 79-63 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 7-2 in home games. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 16.9 assists per game led by Clifford averaging 3.7.

The Broncos are 5-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks third in the MWC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 4.3.

Colorado State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Boise State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 16.9 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.