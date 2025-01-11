Bashir scores 22, Monmouth knocks off Charleston 84-73

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 22 points helped Monmouth defeat Charleston 84-73 on Saturday. Bashir also…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 22 points helped Monmouth defeat Charleston 84-73 on Saturday.

Bashir also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (4-13, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Madison Durr added 18 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor and added six assists. Dok Muordar finished with 14 points.

The Cougars (13-4, 3-1) were led by Deywilk Tavarez, who posted 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Charleston also got 14 points from Derrin Boyd. Ante Brzovic had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Bashir scored 13 points in the first half and Monmouth went into the break trailing 38-35. Monmouth used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 44-38 with 17:13 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Durr scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.