Barnstable scores 30 as St. Thomas beats North Dakota 88-80

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 30 points led St. Thomas over North Dakota 88-80 on Saturday.

Barnstable had five rebounds for the Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League). Nolan Minessale scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Carter Bjerke shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Mier Panoam led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-11, 0-2) with 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. North Dakota also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Eli King. Dariyus Woodson and Treysen Eaglestaff also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

St. Thomas next plays Wednesday against South Dakota State at home, and North Dakota will visit Denver on Thursday.

