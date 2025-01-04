Bailey puts up 22 as Davidson downs Duquesne 77-71

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey’s 22 points helped Davidson defeat Duquesne 77-71 on Saturday. Bailey also contributed eight rebounds…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey’s 22 points helped Davidson defeat Duquesne 77-71 on Saturday.

Bailey also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Zach Laput scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Bobby Durkin went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jahsean Corbett led the way for the Dukes (6-9, 1-1) with 29 points and six rebounds. Maximus Edwards added nine points for Duquesne. Cam Crawford finished with nine points, four assists and two steals.

Bailey scored nine points in the first half and Davidson went into halftime trailing 38-34. Davidson used a 13-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 54-44 with 13:09 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Bailey scored 13 second-half points.

