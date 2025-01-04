Bailey and Charleston Southern host Longwood

Longwood Lancers (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-9, 1-0 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Longwood Lancers (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-9, 1-0 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on Longwood after Tyonna Bailey scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 67-65 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 on their home court. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Lancers have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South with 14.8 assists. Kiki McIntyre paces the Lancers with 3.5.

Charleston Southern scores 54.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 59.9 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

The Buccaneers and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Buccaneers.

Mariah Wilson is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 15.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.