Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions take on the Grambling Tigers on 10-game losing streak

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-13, 0-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-13, 0-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB aims to end its 10-game skid when the Golden Lions play Grambling.

The Golden Lions are 2-2 on their home court. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC with 23.1 points per game in the paint led by Nadiyah averaging 2.0.

The Tigers are 2-3 in conference play. Grambling ranks sixth in college basketball with 39.7 rebounds per game. Alyssa Phillip leads the Tigers with 7.2.

UAPB is shooting 33.3% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 68.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 66.4 UAPB allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephanie Okowi is averaging 3.4 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Halima Salat averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 3.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kahia Warmsley is shooting 33.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 0-10, averaging 49.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.