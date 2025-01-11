Anias Futrell, Nathan Johnson Jr. rally Lindenwood to 82-81 victory over UT Martin

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds and Nathan Johnson Jr. buried a go-ahead…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds and Nathan Johnson Jr. buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds left to rally Lindenwood to an 82-81 victory over UT Martin on Saturday.

Futrell also had three blocks for the Lions (8-9, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Markeith Browning II contributed 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Jadis Jones scored 11 and Johnson scored eight.

The Skyhawks (7-10, 3-3) were led by Tarence Guinyard with 18 points and three steals. Vladimer Salaridze added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Josue Grullon had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

