Amarion Dickerson scores 22 points as Robert Morris earns 89-67 win over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson scored 22 points as Robert Morris beat Green Bay 89-67 on Friday night.

Dickerson shot 8 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Colonials (12-7, 4-4 Horizon League). Kam Woods scored 20 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Alvaro Folgueiras had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Hall led the way for the Phoenix (2-17, 0-8) with 17 points. Green Bay also got 13 points from Jeremiah Johnson. Preston Ruedinger had eight points and four assists. The loss is the 14th straight for the Phoenix.

Both teams next play Sunday. Robert Morris visits Milwaukee and Green Bayplays Youngstown State at home.

