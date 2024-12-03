Woods’ 17 help Northeastern down La Salle 82-68

BOSTON (AP) — Harold Woods scored 17 points as Northeastern beat La Salle 82-68 on Tuesday night. Woods also contributed…

BOSTON (AP) — Harold Woods scored 17 points as Northeastern beat La Salle 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Woods also contributed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (6-3). Masai Troutman scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Rashad King went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Corey McKeithan led the Explorers (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and three steals. Daeshon Shepherd added 18 points for La Salle. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi had 11 points and three steals.

Northeastern took the lead with 19:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Collin Metcalf led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 31-27 at the break. Northeastern pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 12 points. They outscored La Salle by 10 points in the final half, as Troutman led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

