Williamson scores 15 as Niagara downs LIU 60-52

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jahari Williamson’s 15 points helped Niagara defeat LIU 60-52 on Sunday.

Williamson went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Purple Eagles (3-5). Olumide Adelodun added 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Jhaylon Martinez shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Terell Strickland finished with 17 points, five assists and two steals for the Sharks (3-7). Malachi Davis added 15 points and two steals for LIU. Jalen Lee also had eight points.

Niagara plays Friday against Siena at home, and LIU hosts York (NY) on Wednesday.

