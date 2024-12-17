Williams scores 16 as Colorado State defeats Radford 78-68

FORT COLLINS, Colo (AP) — Keshawn Williams scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Colorado State over Radford…

FORT COLLINS, Colo (AP) — Keshawn Williams scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Colorado State over Radford 78-68 on Tuesday night.

Williams added seven rebounds for the Rams (6-5). Rashaan Mbemba scored 16 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Kyan Evans shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Highlanders (9-4) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded 15 points. Brandon Maclin added 12 points for Radford. Zion Walker had 12 points.

Colorado State took the lead with 4:25 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Williams racking up eight points. Colorado State closed out the victory over Radford in the final half, while Evans led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Colorado State plays Saturday against Nevada on the road, and Radford hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

