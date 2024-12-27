Watson leads Buffalo against Le Moyne after 22-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (10-0) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-11) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on…

Buffalo Bulls (10-0) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-11)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Le Moyne after Chellia Watson scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 70-68 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Dolphins are 0-4 in home games. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Williams averaging 2.0.

The Bulls are 3-0 in road games. Buffalo leads the MAC with 17.2 assists. Lani Cornfield paces the Bulls with 5.4.

Le Moyne scores 47.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 54.8 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 77.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 74.6 Le Moyne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Clark is averaging 7.3 points for the Dolphins.

Watson is averaging 19.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

