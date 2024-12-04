Walker scores 24 points, Whitt hits buzzer-beater to lift Belmont over Illinois State 99-97 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Walker scored 24 points, Carter Whitt made a jumper at the buzzer in overtime and…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Walker scored 24 points, Carter Whitt made a jumper at the buzzer in overtime and Belmont beat Illinois State 99-97 on Wednesday night.

Belmont’s Jonathan Pierre hit a jumper to tie it 97-all with 21 seconds left. Whitt forced a turnover on the next possession and then hit a fade-away jumper in the lane to seal it.

Walker went 10 of 12 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Bruins (7-2, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Pierre added 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tyler Lundblade scored 15 points on five 3s and Whitt finished with 10 points.

Caden Boser led the way for the Redbirds (4-4, 0-1) with 17 points. Chase Walker added 16 points and six rebounds for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger also recorded 16 points and five assists.

Belmont entered halftime up 54-45. Brody Peebles paced the Bruins with 14 points. Belmont was outscored by nine points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 88-88. Pierre scored five points in the overtime.

