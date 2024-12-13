Wagner visits NJIT after Moore’s 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at NJIT Highlanders (2-10) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Wagner after…

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at NJIT Highlanders (2-10)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Wagner after Tim Moore Jr. scored 20 points in NJIT’s 71-59 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Highlanders have gone 1-2 at home. NJIT has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 2-4 on the road. Wagner ranks third in the NEC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.4.

NJIT scores 61.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 58.9 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 58.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 72.5 NJIT allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is averaging 19.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders.

Tyje Kelton is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 5.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.