UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Blackstone and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Faith Blackstone scored 24 points in SFA’s 78-68 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Vaqueros are 2-2 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ladyjacks are 2-1 in road games. SFA ranks fifth in the Southland with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Key Roseby averaging 5.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SFA allows. SFA scores 22.0 more points per game (80.8) than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents (58.8).

The Vaqueros and Ladyjacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

Blackstone is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Ladyjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

