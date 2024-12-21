UConn’s Azzi Fudd and USC’s Kennedy Smith both return from injury in marquee matchup

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s Azzi Fudd and USC’s Kennedy Smith both returned Saturday night after missing time with injuries.…

Smith, who was out for about a month after having a surgical procedure, was back in the Trojans’ starting lineup. The school declined to comment on the nature of the injury citing HIPAA laws. The freshman guard was averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games before getting hurt.

She finished with nine points and three rebounds in 23 minutes in the 72-70 win over UConn.

“It was a significant loss for us when we she went out,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “Best defensive freshman player I ever had. We lost her and it was a blow to some of the things we can do, but gave others players minutes to get better. Now we’re a more complete team with her coming back.”

She missed seven games, including USC’s loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 23.

“She’s a freak of nature genetically to come back after a procedure she had as quickly as she did,” Gottlieb added. “I can’t say enough about her and what she means to our team and we’re happy to have her back.”

Fudd suffered a mild knee sprain against Louisville on Dec. 7 and missed the Huskies’ next three games. The star guard was out almost all of last season with a torn ACL in her knee. She checked in for the first time to start the second quarter and played eight minutes while missing all four of her shots.

“I think Azzi’s obviously a high level elite player and I do believe that when we get her 100% healthy and ready to go that certainly enhances our team tremendously,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I love to have her out there, but I chose not to today for whatever reason.”

