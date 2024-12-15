UAPB visits Texas on 9-game road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-9) at Texas Longhorns (8-2) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -41.5;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-9) at Texas Longhorns (8-2)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -41.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB travels to Texas looking to stop its nine-game road losing streak.

The Longhorns are 5-1 in home games. Texas is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-9 away from home. UAPB is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Texas scores 80.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 93.3 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Dante Sawyer is averaging 12.1 points for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.