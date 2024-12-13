Timmer and South Dakota State host Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Northern Iowa after Haleigh Timmer scored 26 points in South Dakota State’s 76-48 win against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

The Jackrabbits are 4-1 on their home court. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-0 on the road. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC with 15.2 assists per game led by Maya McDermott averaging 5.3.

South Dakota State averages 72.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.0 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Jackrabbits.

Kayba Laube averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.

