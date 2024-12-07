Thomas scores 19, Rhode Island beats Providence 69-63

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas’ 19 points helped Rhode Island defeat Providence 69-63 on Saturday. Thomas shot 7 for…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas’ 19 points helped Rhode Island defeat Providence 69-63 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 7 for 14 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Rams (9-0). Jaden House scored 18 points and added five rebounds. David Green shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Friars (6-4) were led in scoring by Bryce Hopkins, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Bensley Joseph added 16 points and two steals for Providence. Jayden Pierre also had 12 points and three steals.

House scored 14 points in the first half and Rhode Island went into halftime trailing 35-28. Thomas scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Rhode Island to a six-point victory.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Rhode Island visits Brown and Providence squares off against DePaul on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

