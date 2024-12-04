Sugapong leads UCSD against UCSB after 21-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at UCSD Tritons (1-7) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UCSB after…

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at UCSD Tritons (1-7)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UCSB after Sumayah Sugapong scored 21 points in UCSD’s 84-54 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Tritons have gone 1-3 at home. UCSD has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 0-2 on the road. UCSB ranks third in the Big West shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

UCSD averages 61.9 points per game, equal to what UCSB allows. UCSB averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UCSD gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10.3 points and 2.5 steals.

Alyssa Marin is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.