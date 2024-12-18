Strong, Bueckers and Shade’s hot shooting lift No. 4 UConn to a win over Iowa State

Sarah Strong scored a career-high 29 points and Paige Bueckers added 27 to lift No. 4 UConn to a 101-68…

Sarah Strong scored a career-high 29 points and Paige Bueckers added 27 to lift No. 4 UConn to a 101-68 victory over Iowa State on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Ashlynn Shade had a career-best 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She got the Huskies (10-1) going, scoring 20 points and making all seven of her shots, including six 3’s, in the opening period. UConn led 36-10 after the first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones (9-4) never were able to get within 14 the rest of the game.

The Huskies finished with 20 3-pointers, which set a school record.

Audi Crooks led Iowa State with 22 points.

NO. 5 LSU 91 SETON HALL 64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 24 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 5 LSU rout short-handed Seton Hall 91-64 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Mikaylah Williams added 22 points for LSU (13-0).

The pair led the Tigers to a 52-25 halftime lead as Williams had 17 points in the first 20 minutes and Morrow added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Morrow leads the country in rebounding, averaging 13.7 a game.

Seton Hall never threatened in the second half. The Pirates (8-3) were missing six players due to injuries, including starters Savannah Catalon (ankle) and Shailyn Pinkney (knee).

Faith Masonius scored a career-high 29 points, and Jada Eads added 20 for the Pirates.

The Hall of Fame presented LSU assistant Seimone Augustus with her class jersey before the game. Augustus was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past fall.

NO. 6 TEXAS 111, LA SALLE 49

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Backup center Kyla Oldacre had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas defeated La Salle.

Oldacre led six Longhorns who scored in double figures. Starting center Taylor Jones had 13 points, 11 rebounds — seven on offense — and three blocks in just 14 minutes. Freshman Justice Carlton scored 17.

Ivy Fox and Aryss Macktoon scored seven points each to lead LaSalle (6-6).

La Salle shot 26%, missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts and committed 26 turnovers against Texas’ defensive pressure.

Texas (11-1) converted La Salle’s turnovers, which included 19 steals, into 38 points and outscored the Explorers 24-0 in transition. Carlton and Rori Harmon led the way with four steals each.

NO. 10 OKLAHOMA 72, NO. 20 MICHIGAN 62

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann each scored 12 points, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat No. 20 Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational.

Lexy Keys added 11 points and Sahara Williams had 10 for the Sooners (10-1), who scored 20 points off 26 Wolverines turnovers. Raegan Beers added 10 rebounds.

Mila Holloway scored 20 points to lead Michigan (9-2), while Jordan Hobbs had 14 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

It was a close game for the first three quarters, but mistakes finally caught up with the Wolverines. Oklahoma took advantage, pulling away midway through the fourth quarter after Keys and Vann buried 3-pointers to give the Sooners their largest of the game at 11.

NO. 11 OHIO SATE 82, GRAND VALLEY STATE 57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chance Gray scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers, Cotie McMahon added 21 points and No. 11 Ohio State started the game on a 17-2 run to cruise past Division II Grand Valley State.

Ohio State led by 21 points at the end of the first quarter, with nine points apiece from McMahon and Gray. The duo combined to score 24 points in the first half to help Ohio State build a 44-18 lead.

Grand Valley State outscored the Buckeyes 25-17 in the third quarter but still trailed 61-43. The Lakers finished 20 of 58 from the field (35%) with 26 turnovers — 19 coming in the first half.

Ohio State (11-0) shot 53% from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range. Gray made five of her eight 3-point attempts and McMahon, who was coming off a season-high 29 points, was 9 of 14 from the floor. Freshman point guard Jaloni Cambridge, averaging 13.9 points per game for Ohio State, did not play due to a shoulder injury.

Abrie Cabana led Grand Valley State with 14 points.

NO. 12 TCU 103, SAMFORD 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madison Conner scored 33 points and made eight 3-pointers, Hailey Van Lith had 15 points and eight assists and No. 12 TCU routed Samford.

Conner was 8 of 16 from 3-point range — to match Samford’s team total of makes from distance. Conner tied Tomi Taiwo, Jill Sutton and Emma Wilson for sixth on the school’s single-game list for made 3-pointers. The school record is 11 by Amber Ramirez against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 10, 2017.

The Horned Frogs shot 50% from the field, including 16 of 35 behind the arc.

Donovyn Hunter had a career-high 14 points, Deasia Merrill added 13 and Aaliyah Roberson 10 for TCU (11-1). Conner also had six rebounds and four assists to help the Horned Frogs finish with 20-plus assists for the eighth time this season.

Sadie Stetson scored 13 points for Samford (4-9). Emily Bowman and Claire Johnson each added 10.

