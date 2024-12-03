Southern Illinois hosts Deen and Bradley

Bradley Braves (7-1) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-5) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under…

Bradley Braves (7-1) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-5)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Southern Illinois after Duke Deen scored 23 points in Bradley’s 107-41 win against the Judson (IL) Eagles.

The Salukis are 2-0 in home games. Southern Illinois leads the MVC with 42.3 points in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 8.8.

The Braves are 0-1 in road games. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 6.3.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 9.6 more points per game (83.6) than Southern Illinois allows to opponents (74.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Salukis.

Deen is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.