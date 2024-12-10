Southern Cal defeats Fresno State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, JuJu Watkins added 21 points and No. 5…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, JuJu Watkins added 21 points and No. 5 Southern California defeated Fresno State 89-40 on Tuesday night for the Trojans’ fifth win in a row.

Iriafen and Watkins combined for 18 of USC’s 22 free throws. Rayah Marshall had 13 rebounds in helping the Trojans (9-1) control the boards, 48-20.

Mia Jacobs and Holly Griffiths had 11 points each for the Bulldogs (7-4), who scored the third-fewest points by a USC opponent this season.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 80, BALL STATE 48

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chance Gray scored 21 points, freshman Ava Watson added 15 and No. 11 Ohio State beat Ball State.

Ohio State opened the game on a 14-2 run, closed the first quarter with six straight points for a 24-8 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way. Zuri Ransom made Ball State’s first 3-pointer, in nine attempts, just before the halftime buzzer to get within 38-20.

Ohio State scored 20 first-half points off 15 Ball State turnovers.

The Buckeyes pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 11 straight points, with six from Taylor Thierry, for a 54-26 lead. Gray, Thierry, Watson and Ajae Petty combined to score 25 of Ohio State 31 third-quarter points, while Ball State was held to 16 points.

Thierry finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Petty added 10 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State (9-0).

Maliyah Johnson scored 10 points for Ball State (6-4).

