South Carolina Upstate visits Drake on 3-game road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-9) at Drake Bulldogs (4-5)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Spartans play Drake.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 in home games. Drake is second in the MVC in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Courtney Becker leads the Bulldogs with 9.1 boards.

The Spartans are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South scoring 52.5 points per game and is shooting 35.6%.

Drake averages 75.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 75.3 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 52.5 points per game, 20.8 fewer points than the 73.3 Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Cassie Gallagher is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 7.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

