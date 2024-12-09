South Carolina State hosts Kelly and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits South Carolina State after Taje’ Kelly scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 73-72 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 on the road. Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

South Carolina State averages 77.5 points per game, equal to what Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is shooting 62.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Bulldogs.

Kelly is averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.