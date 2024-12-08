Siena takes on Canisius for conference showdown

Siena Saints (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-9, 0-1 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Siena Saints (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-9, 0-1 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul McMillan IV and Canisius host Justice Shoats and Siena in MAAC play.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 in home games. Canisius is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Saints are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Siena is ninth in the MAAC scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Canisius’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Saints match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMillan is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Griffins.

Major Freeman is averaging 15 points for the Saints.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.