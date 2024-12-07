Samage Teel, Jaden Daughtry help Indiana State edge Missouri State 80-77 in MVC opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Samage Teel had 23 points, Jaden Daughtry scored 20 and Indiana State held off Missouri State…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Samage Teel had 23 points, Jaden Daughtry scored 20 and Indiana State held off Missouri State 80-77 on Saturday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Teel added nine assists and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (6-4, 1-0). Daughtry made 9 of 14 shots and 2 of 3 free throws.

The Bears (5-4) were led in scoring by Dez White with 30 points, five assists and two steals. Vincent Brady II had 15 points. Michael Osei-Bonsu totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Teel scored 13 points in the first half and Indiana State went into the break trailing 40-36. Daughtry scored 16 points in the second half to help rally Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

