Sam Houston visits Mgbako and No. 14 Indiana

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-2) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana hosts…

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-2)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana hosts Sam Houston after Mackenzie Mgbako scored 25 points in Indiana’s 89-73 win over the Providence Friars.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 on their home court. Indiana is 5-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bearkats are 2-3 on the road. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana scores 78.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 77.5 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 7.6 more points per game (78.5) than Indiana gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mgbako averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.6 points for the Bearkats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.