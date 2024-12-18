Sacred Heart faces Iona after Pryor’s 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at Iona Gaels (2-7) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at Iona Gaels (2-7)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Iona after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 63-46 win against the Post Eagles.

The Gaels have gone 2-2 in home games. Iona is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 1-4 on the road. Sacred Heart allows 64.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Iona averages 49.8 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 64.3 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 57.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 62.3 Iona allows to opponents.

The Gaels and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Pryor is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pioneers.

