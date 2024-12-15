Sabel and UC Davis take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in non-conference play

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4) at UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 2-0 Big West) Davis, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4) at UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 2-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyi Skinner and Arizona State visit Tova Sabel and UC Davis in non-conference play.

The Aggies are 2-1 on their home court. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Megan Norris leads the Aggies with 6.6 boards.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 in road games. Arizona State is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Davis scores 70.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 73.9 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 13.3 more points per game (75.1) than UC Davis gives up (61.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabel is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Aggies.

Skinner is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 18.1 points and four assists.

