Rucker’s 34 lead Army over Le Moyne 103-100 in 3OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 34 points to lead Army and Ryan Curry knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in triple overtime as the Black Knights knocked off Le Moyne 103-100 on Tuesday night.

Rucker had 13 rebounds, five assists, and six steals for the Black Knights (5-3). Josh Scovens scored 24 points and added 10 rebounds. Curry went 10 of 18 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 24 points.

Dwayne Koroma finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for the Dolphins (3-7). Le Moyne also got 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals from Zek Tekin. Nate Fouts finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Koroma made a layup with 4 seconds left in regulation to make it 73-73.

