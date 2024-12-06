Roxburgh scores 17, Manhattan defeats Saint Peter’s 70-67

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fraser Roxburgh had 17 points and Manhattan hit 9 of 10 from the free throw…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fraser Roxburgh had 17 points and Manhattan hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the final 61 seconds to earn a 70-67 win over Saint Peter’s on Friday night.

Roxburgh also contributed five rebounds for the Jaspers (4-4, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Will Sydnor scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Jaden Winston had 10 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Peacocks (4-4, 0-1) were led by Armoni Zeigler, who recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. Saint Peter’s also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Marcus Randolph. Bryce Eaton had 12 points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Manhattan hosts Marist and Saint Peter’s travels to play Iona.

