Robinson has 20 in Manhattan’s 80-66 win over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Wesley Robinson had 20 points in Manhattan’s 80-66 victory over Wagner on Wednesday night.

Robinson also contributed six rebounds for the Jaspers (5-5). Will Sydnor added 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Shaquil Bender went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Seahawks (6-5) were led in scoring by Ja’Kair Sanchez, who finished with 16 points. Zae Blake added 12 points for Wagner. Tyje Kelton finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. Manhattan visits Presbyterian and Wagner hosts Penn State-Fayette.

