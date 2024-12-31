Rishwain’s 16 help UNLV defeat Air Force 77-58

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Julian Rishwain had 16 points in UNLV’s 77-58 win against Air Force on Tuesday night.…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Julian Rishwain had 16 points in UNLV’s 77-58 win against Air Force on Tuesday night.

Rishwain also added three steals for the Rebels (8-5, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Jaden Henley scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jeremiah Cherry shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ethan Taylor led the way for the Falcons (3-10, 0-2) with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Kyle Marshall added 11 points.

UNLV led Air Force 38-26 at the half, with Jailen Bedford (10 points) its high scorer before the break. Henley scored a team-high 12 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.