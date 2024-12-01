Rice Owls take on the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (2-6) vs. Rice Owls (6-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is…

Iona Gaels (2-6) vs. Rice Owls (6-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on Iona at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Owls have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Rice has a 2-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gaels are 2-6 in non-conference play. Iona leads the MAAC with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kernan Bundy averaging 2.6.

Rice averages 70.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Iona allows. Iona averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Owls.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 16 points and two steals for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

