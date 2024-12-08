Reaves and the Iona Gaels host conference foe Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (2-8, 0-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (2-8, 0-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s take on Dejour Reaves and Iona in MAAC play Sunday.

The Gaels have gone 1-2 at home. Iona averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Peacocks are 0-1 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is the leader in the MAAC allowing just 66.3 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Iona averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 73.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.1 Iona allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Marcus Randolph averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

