Randle leads Missouri against Jackson State after 21-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (2-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-4) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (2-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-4)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Jackson State after Laniah Randle scored 21 points in Missouri’s 76-63 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 8-2 in home games. Missouri is ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Jackson State Tigers are 2-6 in road games. Jackson State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 21.0 points per game in the paint led by Shalance Montoya averaging 8.0.

Missouri scores 72.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 52.6 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 58.4 Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is averaging 14.2 points for the Missouri Tigers.

Taleah Dilworth is averaging 14.1 points for the Jackson State Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.