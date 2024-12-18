Queens wins 73-66 over Mercer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann’s 15 points helped Queens defeat Mercer 73-66 on Wednesday night. Mann shot 3 of…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann’s 15 points helped Queens defeat Mercer 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Mann shot 3 of 6 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Royals (7-5). Leo Colimerio added 11 points while shooting 2 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had 12 rebounds. Yoav Berman, Chris Ashby and Kalib Mathews all had 10 points.

Alex Holt led the way for the Bears (6-5) with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Angel Montas added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Mercer. Tyler Johnson also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Queens visits Ole Miss and Mercer visits Winthrop.

