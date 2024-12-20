Queens plays No. 17 Ole Miss on 4-game win streak

Queens Royals (7-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens is looking to…

Queens Royals (7-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Royals take on No. 17 Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 6-0 in home games. Ole Miss scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Royals are 2-4 on the road. Queens ranks third in the ASUN with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 6.4.

Ole Miss scores 81.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 72.9 Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels.

Bryce Cash is averaging 5.7 points and four assists for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.