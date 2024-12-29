Princeton hosts Middle Tennessee after Gregory’s 20-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-4) at Princeton Tigers (7-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-4) at Princeton Tigers (7-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Princeton after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 74-54 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Princeton is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Fadima Tall paces the Tigers with 5.5 boards.

The Raiders are 3-2 in road games. Middle Tennessee is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Princeton scores 67.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 58.8 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tigers.

Anastasiia Boldyreva is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

