Penn State faces Indiana after Oden’s 24-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (6-3) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Indiana after Jayla Oden scored 24 points in Penn State’s 72-67 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Lady Lions have gone 6-1 in home games. Penn State averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 22.4 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 0-1 away from home. Indiana scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Penn State makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Indiana averages 67.1 points per game, 4.4 more than the 62.7 Penn State allows to opponents.

The Lady Lions and Hoosiers match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is shooting 65.8% and averaging 20.2 points for the Lady Lions.

Yarden Garzon averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.